Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Major Shareholder Mva Investors, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. 17,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.93. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tyra Biosciences

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

