UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Down 1.5 %
UBE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. UBE has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.
UBE Company Profile
