UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Down 1.5 %

UBE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. UBE has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.