UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,852,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,068 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 1.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.98% of UBS Group worth $1,506,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 363,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

