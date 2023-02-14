UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €233.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €233.00 ($250.54) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RHM stock traded up €2.90 ($3.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €234.60 ($252.26). 231,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €227.90 ($245.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €207.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €180.65.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

