Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00573176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00185188 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.234441 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,013,682.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

