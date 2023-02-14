UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.85 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00008797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $134.47 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

