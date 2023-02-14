UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNCRY. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.59) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.95) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.48) to €16.90 ($18.17) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 766,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,265. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

