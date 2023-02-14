Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,545,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,026,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. The stock had a trading volume of 809,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

