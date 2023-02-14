Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94.53 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and approximately $94.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00029081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00429586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

