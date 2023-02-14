United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading Down 4.8%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. 2,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMLGF. UBS Group raised shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Malt Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

