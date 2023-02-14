UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,985,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.33. 476,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,340. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

