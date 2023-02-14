Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

