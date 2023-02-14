UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.33

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00015333 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.83 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00417991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.31978579 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,889,332.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.