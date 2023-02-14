USDD (USDD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. USDD has a total market cap of $717.76 million and $20.52 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00427553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.22 or 0.28321894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000170 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

