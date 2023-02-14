Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $53.01 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $53.01 million and $4.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.