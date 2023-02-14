Valero Energy (VLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

1/30/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $169.00 to $174.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00.

1/20/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $126.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

1/13/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $169.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – Valero Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/5/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

