VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 640.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of SLX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

