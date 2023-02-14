Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,842 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,449. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

