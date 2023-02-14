Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 4th Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VWO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 4,942,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,535,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

