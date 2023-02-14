Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $367.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

