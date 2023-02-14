Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10.

