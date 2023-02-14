Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 221,195 shares.The stock last traded at $105.13 and had previously closed at $105.15.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
