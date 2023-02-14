Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,652,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

