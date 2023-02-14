Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $34.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

