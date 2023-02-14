Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

