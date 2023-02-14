Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Velas has a market cap of $59.58 million and $1.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,413,562,088 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

