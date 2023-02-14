Venus BUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $58.95 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.95 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00432991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.28 or 0.28682092 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02186642 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.