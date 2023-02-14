Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,757.90

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,172.61 or 0.28233244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02186642 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

