Verge Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $521,182.69 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $49.78 million and $521,182.69 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00423554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00094420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00718721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00570592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,981,025 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

