Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 449.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $299.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

