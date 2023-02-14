Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.42. The company had a trading volume of 291,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,628. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.