Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,689 shares of company stock valued at $971,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

