VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $568,558.20 and $465.98 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

