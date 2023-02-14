Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

