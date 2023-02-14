VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

