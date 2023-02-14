Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in January

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

