VirtualMeta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,275.74 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $14,275.74 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00242067 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,105.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

