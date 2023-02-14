VirtualMeta One Day Volume Reaches $6,124.37 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $6,124.37 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,172.61 or 0.28233244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00239246 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,384.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

