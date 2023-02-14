Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

