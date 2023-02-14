Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.73

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 297311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.