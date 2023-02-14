Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.73

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 297311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
