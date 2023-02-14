Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of VC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 388,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,866. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

