Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.80 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $103.29 million and $9.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00017099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00044584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00220204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.66486254 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,999,022.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

