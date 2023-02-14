Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $3,144,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

About Waldencast

NASDAQ WALD opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.