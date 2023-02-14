Wall Financial Co. (WFC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.00 on March 3rd

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Wall Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. Wall Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.83 million during the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

