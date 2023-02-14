Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $826,121.16 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Waltonchain Profile
WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,836,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,861,279 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
