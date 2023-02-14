Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.50 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $883,352.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00081467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024874 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003891 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,977,865 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.