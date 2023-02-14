Warner Music Group’s (WMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

