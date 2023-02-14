Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,364 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Waters worth $79,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.49. 62,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,168. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.94.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

