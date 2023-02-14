WeBuy (WE) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00033729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $368.34 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

