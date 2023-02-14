Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/6/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/6/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €49.10 ($52.80) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/2/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($45.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/30/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/30/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/19/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/18/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($45.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.40 ($50.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/6/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

